Frosty weather doesn't discourage St. Louis supporters

Bottles of all shapes and sizes are being counted. Michelle Bouchard was helping out with a bottle drive in Kenora yesterday. The proceeds will help the parent council at St. Louis School in Keewatin.

For example, Bouchard says funds could be used for supplies during a winter activity at the school, or for busing to a music festival in Winnipeg.

Despite wind chills pushing -40 C yesterday morning, Bouchard said they were encouraged by the response.

