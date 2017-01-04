Funding for domestic violence and sexual assault counselling programs

Lake of the Woods District Hospital is getting some assistance with its counselling programs that deal with domestic violence and sexual assault.

The hospital is receiving $25,000 from the Local Health Integration Network for the next two fiscal years to enhance the programs they offer for domestic violence and sexual assault counselling.

Mark Balcaen, hospital president and CEO, details how the funding will help.

“It will enable the hospital to streamline our referral process between sexual assault nurse examiners and the mental health therapists, and provide more hours of individual and group counselling services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.”

The counselling programs offered by the hospital are available to both youth and adults.