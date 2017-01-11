Gallery full of supporters for emergency shelter

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

With wintry weather outside, politicians of all stripes are talking about help for the homeless. Patti Fairfield is the executive director of the Friendship Centre, and she offers an update on the shelter in Kenora, which moved to a temporary location late last fall.

"You know, the KDSB (Kenora District Services Board) and the NeChee Friendship Centre are going to be working very diligently on our long-term plan, because two years is going to go by very quickly," she said.

Yesterday morning, the city heard a rezoning application for the temporary shelter operation, which is operating out of the old Mount Carmel School property. It's now the home of the health unit.

Dr. Kit Young-Hoon is the medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit, and she told councillors they had done a survey of 25 neighbouring homes. She said five home owners had complaints about the rezoning, saying they had concerns about noise, loitering, littering and personal safety.

Fred Wright spoke in favour of the application, noting most people would look scary, if they didn't know where they were going to eat next, where they were going to sleep that night or if they might get attacked. While volunteering to serve meals at St. Alban's, Wright said he found most clients were not scary at all, once you got to know them.

While staff are now working out of the newly-renovated facility, the city is having to get caught up on its paperwork. There was some nervousness among presenters yesterday, however, as the city did turn down a previous application last year.

As the chief administrative officer for the Kenora District Services Board, Henry Wall spoke in favour of the application. He said 52 people had frozen outside in Kenora and Sioux Lookout between 2007 and 2012. Wall noted one froze to death on the doorstep of the Ontario Works office.

At the same time, Wall recognized members of the volunteer board at the Fellowship Centre, who had been working week-to-week and month-to-month to try and make ends meet, before reluctantly making the decision to end the service.

"They couldn't continue to limp along," Wall said, adding negotiations around the future of the shelter reached the premier, during her visit last August.

In a year, the shelter operation in Kenora can expect to see about 570 people, who will compile more than 2,000 stays. In Sioux Lookout, about 600 people are expected to use the shelter. Wall noted the stays may increase in Kenora, if the new all-nations hospital goes ahead.

For more information:

Kenora emergency shelter moving into Northwestern Health Unit

Premier's 'fireside chat' in Kenora talks about health, homeless and autonomy

Kenora's emergency shelter moves to Knox

Kenora mayor declares state of emergency

 

More Local News

Jake Garrow's unbelievable story of survival

He should buy a lottery ticket. Jake Garrow of Kenora was out in a skid steer on Clearwater Bay west of Kenora last Friday, when his machine went through the ice. "I went down 105 feet," he said,…

KCDSB prepares for Kindergarten registration

Schools are preparing to welcome families in for Kindergarten Registration. Kenora Catholic District School Board will be holding Welcome Nights for families in February. Early Years Lead Tammy Bush…

Kenora OPP searching for missing 15-year-old teen

A 15-year-old male has gone missing. Kenora Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help locating Migisii Redsky, who was last observed going to school Wednesday morning. Redsky is described as an…

Delays west of Kenora, Highway 17

There are delays for those headed west of Kenora. A semi has broken down while backing into Docks & Lifts. Crews are working to clear the road.

One more team needed for the Winter Carnival snow sculptures

Preparations are underway for the Kenora Winter Carnival snow sculpture competion. Special Events Coordinator for the City of Kenora, Helena Devins. "The snow sculpture boxes were put up in late…

Semi truck and snow plow collide on Highway 17 west

Drivers are reminded to use caution when travelling on the roads and highways. A snowplow collided with a semi truck near the Ontario-Manitoba border this morning. No injuries have been reported, and…

Extreme cold warning in effect

There is an extreme cold warning in effect for northwestern Ontario. A bitterly cold arctic air mass has arrived over Northern Ontario. Wind chill values of near minus 40 are expected in most areas…

Environmental science fair at Beaver Brae

There's much to be learned in the atrium at Beaver Brae this week. The Grade 11 environmental science class is displaying their culminating projects for the semester. Teacher Nancy Wagner explained…

Timber!

The Main Street Christmas tree in Kenora came down yesterday, marking the end of the the holiday season. Shelley McCool from Harbourtown Biz, who organize the tree decoration and lighting, reflects…

Dryden welcomes a new Doctor

A new physician join has joined the Dryden Regional Health Centre. Dr. Chaitasi Intwala will provide Family Medicine, Obstetrical Care and also work in the ER department. She recently worked in Flin…

Warmer temperatures on the way

We just have to make it through the weekend. Environment Canada Meteorologist Geoff Coulson said after some cooler temperatures to end the week, it will start to warm up. "Certainly much milder…

OPP Festive RIDE check campaign results

The Ontario Provincial Police's Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign wrapped up on Saturday. Kenora OPP acting inspector and detachment commander Paul Van Bellegem said locally,…

Travelling to Manitoba not recommended

If you have plans to travel to Manitoba today, it might be safer to reschedule. A number of highways in Manitoba are closed today, including Highway 1 West of Winnipeg. Visibility on Highway 17 West,…

Confederation College 50th anniversary open house 'like a reunion'

The Lake of the Woods Confederation College campus kicked off it's 50th anniversary celebrations yesterday. Staff, alumni, donors and community members assembled for an open house at the Kenora…

Poirier, McMillan switch roles atop KPSB

There's been a swap at the top of the Kenora Police Services Board. Andrew Poirier has been elected as chairman of the board for 2017. Glenda McMillan will service as the vice-chair. Poirier and…

OPP aims to help at-risk youth runaways

The Kenora OPP are making it a top priority to help at-risk youth runaways. Roughly 900 people were reported missing in 2015 and 90 per cent of those were children, according to acting inspector and…

Schools preparing for kindergarten registration

Schools across the district are getting ready for Kindergarten Registration. Parents can begin to plan for the various open houses taking place during January and February. In Kenora, the Keewatin…

Kenora OPP 2016 crime stats

Kenora Ontario Provincial Police have released its preliminary crime statistics for 2016. One statistic that jumps out is an increase in sexual assault charges. That number rose from 31 in 2015 to 42…

School year calendar survey results released

A 2017-2018 school year calendar has been proposed. School boards across the district, including the Kenora Catholic, Keewatin Patricia, and Northwest Catholic School Boards released a survey before…

Dryden youth group gets a helping hand

The RBC Foundation recently presented Dryden's Maureen Sullivan with $10,000 to support Youth Group sessions. Sullivan works as a counsellor with Mental Health and Addiction Services at the Dryden…

KenoraOnline.com is Kenora's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Thistles AAA Midget Hockey

14 January 2017 7:30 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





Dryden Ice Dogs

20 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dryden Memorial Arena





Dryden Ice Dogs

21 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dryden Memorial Arena





More Local News

Confederation College celebrates 50 years

Gallery full of supporters for emergency shelter

Mayor Wilson opposed to property tax increase for Dryden

Kenora council considers flying Pride flag year-round

Kenora purchases old Zellers property for downtown parking

Collision on Trans-Canada

Below normal temperatures expected throughout week

KDCC 2016 Business Awards nominees announced

KDCC Business Awards are bringing the Funk

Kroppy to be remembered with street re-naming

Employment on the rise in Ontario

Tips for home owners to avoid frozen pipes

Bimose Tribal Council donates more than $5,500

Justice issues 13-year sentence in connection with elder's death

MNRF fine two men a total of $5,600 for fishing offences.

Protocol dealing with threat of violence instituted at Kenora hospital

Dryden's draft budget holds the line on taxes

Be safe when using space heaters

Kroppy Cup pond hockey starts to take shape

Fatal accident claims Shoal Lake member

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Thistles AAA Midget Hockey

14 January 2017 7:30 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





Dryden Ice Dogs

20 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dryden Memorial Arena





Dryden Ice Dogs

21 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dryden Memorial Arena





Sunday Smiles, Majinx – Professor Wick’s Incredible Magic Factory

22 January 2017 2:00 pm

Evergreen School, Kenora





Everything Fitz Family Band

24 January 2017 7:30 pm

Knox Church, Kenora, Kenora





Login