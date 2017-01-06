Gas prices jump up overnight

Gas prices have gone up again in northwestern Ontario. In Kenora gas has jumped to between 114.9 and 117.9 overnight. In Dryden prices are sitting between 112.9 and 117.9. Sioux Lookout prices are the highest, between 129.9 and 133.9.

Ontario's new cap and trade system went into effect January first. The average price for gas in Ontario is 111.7.

In Winnipeg gas prices are sitting around 103.4. The average price for gas in Manitoba is 108.

