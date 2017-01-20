Get ready for the KPDSB Kindergarten Symposium

It's time for the Keewatin Patricia District School Board's annual Kindergarten Symposium. Evergreen Principal Shannon Bailey said it's an opportunity for parents to speak with teachers and administrators from the schools, as well as community partners.

"Parents have a lot of questions, and it allows them to set their minds at ease well before that transition begins. In turn, then the families can help guide their children into knowing what to expect when they start school, to get information about their mental wellness, about the things you can do in support of that transition into school. That's why it's so important for our community partners to be there as well," she said.

It all takes place tomorrow at Beaver Brae from 11a.m. until 2 p.m.

Keewatin-Patricia District School Board Kindergarten Open Houses

KENORA

Kenora Area Kindergarten Symposium - January 21 at Beaver Brae Secondary School from 11:00 to 2:00. Come find out more about our Kenora area schools, and ask any questions you may have about Kindergarten.

King George - Kindergarten Open House - Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 3:30 to 5:00

Valleyview Public School - FRENCH IMMERSION and English Kindergarten Open House - Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 5:00 to 6:30

DRYDEN

Lillian Berg Public School - Kindergarten Open House - Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 4:00 to 6:00

New Prospect Public School - FRENCH IMMERSION Kindergarten Open House - Saturday, January 26, 2017 from 5:00 to 6:00

New Prospect Public School - Kindergarten Open House - Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30

Open Roads Public School - Kindergarten Open House - Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00

SIOUX LOOKOUT

Sioux Mountain Public School - Kindergarten Open House/Family Literacy Night - Wednesday, February 1, 2017