Get your shovels out!

Many people were out shovelling this morning.

Jake Ficek was one of the unlucky northerners out cleaning up after mother nature. He took a break at 9:30 a.m. to talk about the snow.

"It's the worst one I've seen in quite a while. Probably a four hour shovelling day I bet. I started at 7 a.m., so whatever time it is now," he said.

Over 15 cm is expected by the time the snow ends later tonight.

