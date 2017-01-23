Give the gift of life in Kenora

With the mild weather, ice anglers and snowmobilers are reminded to be extra careful on the ice. Red Lake OPP report everybody is accounted for, after a sled went through the ice yesterday. This…
As the chair for the House of Commons subcommittee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, Kenora MP Bob Nault is visiting Eastern Europe and Central Asia. His agenda includes a stop in…
A few Kenora residents of Ukrainian descent are taking life a bit gentler today. That's because they danced the night away last night for Malanka. Mary Price helped organize the annual New Year's…
Tammy Bush is the curriculum coordinator and early years lead for the Kenora Catholic District School Board.The Kenora Catholic District School Board doesn't kick students out as soon as the bell…
The SIJHL has announced the postponement of tonight’s game between the Thunder Bay North Stars and Dryden Ice Dogs. The league cited poor road conditions for their decision. A make-up date for this…
Dryden Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 46-year-old woman. April Starr was last seen leaving for Thunder Bay on January 11. Anybody with information about…
The Ladies of the Friendly Circle at the Wabigoon Memorial Hall are collecting donations, on behalf of the Graham family. They lost their home in a fire earlier this week. A benefit spaghetti supper…
Brenda Chambers-Ivey of Kenora is part of a new promotion for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. She's posted a blog on the foundation's web site talking about the tremendous progress they've made in treating…
It's time to party like it's a New Year. Malanka 2017 celebrations take place tonigh at the Ukrainian Hall in Kenora. "Traditionally, it's celebrating the onset of spring, and beckoning spring into…
It's a new kind of ATV. After three years of development, the Sherp amphibious vehicle is ready for sale. Some even got to go for a ride in a pair of them, as they visited Kenora and Lake of the…
St. Louis School is using technology to try and help teach French. Grade 6 students are part of the technology infused French language project, which features things like coding, robotics, a green…
Hez Wesley is warming up a bit this afternoon. He took advantage of the mild weather to do some ice fishing this morning. "I like screwing around with friends, throwing snowballs at them," he said.…
Two men are safe today, after their snowmobile went through the ice last night. Members of the Kenora OPP are again reminding the community of the dangers of thin ice, as the unusually mild weather…
Lions in Kenora are celebrating 100 years. Their centennial project is an outdoor exercise park at Garrow Beach. City council approved the project and the partnership agreement earlier this week,…
It's going to be another warm week for northwestern Ontario. Mark Schuster of Environment Canada explains. "Normal high for this time of year, believe it or not, is -12. So, we are running several…