Give the gift of life in Kenora

Canadian Blood Services is looking for donors today in Kenora. They'll be at Seven Generations this evening and tomorrow.

On Monday they'll be receiving donors from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., and there are 25 life-saving appointments still available.

For Tuesday, there are 80 appointments available during the hours of 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the same location.