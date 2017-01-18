Grassy Narrows chief not convinced cleanup is coming

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated earlier this week that the government is committed to dealing with the mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows 'once and for all.'

Grassy Narrows chief Simon Fobister isn't as convinced.

“They've made no written commitment to cleanup the river. So Prime Minister Trudeau and his government are saying they're going to see how the study plays out, basically, but they themselves have made no commitment to cleanup river,” Fobister said. “Those statements are very familiar, they're exactly the same. There's been no commitment to clean up the river, and that's what we want.”

The province reached an agreement with Grassy Narrows last summer for studies, which could lay the groundwork for cleanup efforts on the Wabigoon and English River systems.

The residents of Grassy Narrows have been dealing with high levels of mercury contamination in the community since 10 tonnes of mercury was dumped into Wabigoon River in the 1960s by what is now the Domtar Mill. The facility was owned by Reed Paper at the time, several owners removed from Domtar, and there is no evidence to suggest Domtar is doing any harm to the community.

A Japanese study conducted and in 2014 and released in 2016 revealed that 90 per cent of people tested in Grassy Narrows and nearby White Dog have a symptom of mercury poisoning.

A recent report by the Toronto Star claimed that soil samples taken up to 100 kilometres upstream from Grassy Narrows show significantly elevated levels of mercury.

The soil being affected only compounds the problem, according to Fobister.

“We've demanded the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, we've sent a letter to minister [Glen] Murray, to give us the money to hire scientists to investigate the Domtar site, then we have access and independent results,” he said.

Though the fight to secure a cleanup has lasted a long time, Fobister isn't giving up hope.

“I think we have to stay positive. I think somewhere down the road there will be some political will to clean up the river – I'm very positive about that,” he said.

