Hez Wesley is warming up a bit this afternoon. He took advantage of the mild weather to do some ice fishing this morning.

"I like screwing around with friends, throwing snowballs at them," he said.

"It's my first time. It's cold, because I put my hand in the water," Wesley added, as he lifted the hand-auger out of the hole and got rid of the ice shavings.

The great weather for ice anglers is supposed to continue through the weekend.

The OPP would like to remind people of the following:

Ice begins to be "safe" at around 4 - 6 inches thickness. Do not even walk on ice 3" or less in thickness. However, even at a 9" - 10" thickness, there may be unforeseen hazards such as a flowing current underneath that is ceaselessly weakening the underside of the ice. In this instance, even the thickness is not a good indicator of safety, as the ice could collapse at any time.

In general, the rules for ice thickness measurements are:

3" (7 cm) (new ice) - KEEP OFF



4" (10 cm) - suitable for ice fishing, cross-country skiing and walking (approx. 200 pounds)



5" (12 cm) - suitable for a single snowmobile or ATV (approx. 800 pounds)



8" - 12" (20 - 30 cm) - suitable for one car, group of people (approx. 1500 - 2000 pounds)



12" - 15" (30 - 38 cm) - suitable for a light pickup truck or a van

People should always remember that these measurements do not indicate ice safety in every instance. It is always important to follow safety practices when traveling on the ice including:

Tell someone your travel plans, route and estimated time of return

Wear proper gear such as a floater coat and carry survival equipment

If you don’t know, DON’T GO!

