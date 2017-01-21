Happy Ukrainian New Year!

It's time to party like it's a New Year. Malanka 2017 celebrations take place tonigh at the Ukrainian Hall in Kenora.

"Traditionally, it's celebrating the onset of spring, and beckoning spring into action," says Penny Goods, who is helping to organize the festivities. "It's a heck of a good party."

Malanka was actually on Jan. 14 this year, but the dinner and dance takes place tonight at the Ukrainian Hall.

Merry Malanka!