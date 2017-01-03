Health care, rebuilding the economy priorities for Nault in 2017

Kenora MP Bob Nault is visiting constituents in the riding. He says he's looking forward to tackling two important issues in the new year.

"Well, I think the biggest unfinished issue for us is health care and the agreement with the provinces and territories," he said recently. "The other issue, moving forward, is the strategic plan in building our own economy."

Nault adds one of the big infrastructure projects he hopes to get moving in 2017 is the twinning of the highway. Roads and bridges have been on the local agenda for many years, along with a new hospital building in Kenora.

