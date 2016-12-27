Help for fire victims, jails and bridges highlights from January 2016

Looking back on January 2016, some of the biggest stories include efforts to help the Therrien family, who lost their home early in the month.

Neogtiators averted a walkout by jail guards in the New Year. By the end of 2016, the conditions in the province's jails would claim the career of Corrections Minister David Orazietti.

In Sioux Lookout, a fire also took the D & D sports bar at the end of the month. Estimates of fire damage at the Western Winds in Dryden come in at around $500,000.

At the beginning of the month, traffic on the Trans-Canada traffic came to a stop, when the Nipigon River Bridge failed.



