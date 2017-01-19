Hockey Day ice surfaces off limits

Residents are reminded to stay off the Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada ice surfaces at Anicinabe Park on Golf Course Bay and at the Kenora Harbourfront on Safety Bay.

The public is asked to avoid stepping, skating, or riding on the rinks at any time. Slush caused by traffic on the rinks may disturb the work being done and delay progress.

Snowmobilers are asked to avoid the rink area on Golf Course Bay, using alternate routes around Anicinabe Park.

The rinks are being developed on natural ice surfaces where the condition of the ice may change. Ice safety should be considered at all times.