Hozhizaki House funding, managed alcohol program, fentanyl arrival highlights October

October got off to a bad start in Kenora.

Police taped off the pathway between Main Street North and Veterans Drive in Kenora, following a serious overnight assault overnight on Oct. 1.

Police were called to a downtown residence to a report of a seriously-injured man. Police and ambulance attended, and the male was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police also warned that street drugs are having a strong impact on communities in the district, including an overdose in Kenora.

"It's simple, when we talk about prescription drug abuse across Canada. People have died. It's that simple," said Const. Ronni Grosenick.

Grosenick noted it's still illegal to sell -- even prescription medication -- to another person.

There was plenty of good news throughout the month, however.

It was announced Hoshizaki House in Dryden is getting a new building.

Kenora MP Bob Nault and Helena Jaczek, minister of community and social services for Ontario, announced $3.1 million in funding for a new facility on Oct. 12.

Tana Troniak, Hoshizaki House executive director, discussed the development.

“It's been years talking about needing a new shelter here in Dryden,” Troniak said. “The building we're in is over 100-years-old. Basically, where the shelter is now will be torn down and rebuilt. So we're really excited.”

The emergency shelter and crisis service serves Dryden and surrounding areas by providing a safe haven for women and their families who have been victims of domestic abuse.

The new facility will replace the existing century old building and increase the size from 3,000 square feet to 8,000 square feet. It will have eight bedrooms, seven washrooms, a large kitchen and dining area, a play area for children, a living room and a quiet room for private visits.

It was also announced a managed alcohol program is coming to Lake of the Woods District Hospital.

The program, funded by the Local Health Integration Network, will provide individuals with a safe and secure living situation to physically stabilize, relearn basic skills and reconnect with the community and their families.

Bruce Siciliano, vice president of community programs at the hospital, elaborated on the program.

“We're going to be offering a 10 bed managed alcohol program, six beds for men and four beds for women, where we're going to be providing people with this managed harm reduction intervention,” Siciliano said. “This includes physician prescribed alcohol in order to help people deal with their symptoms of withdrawal.”

Siciliano added the program will also provide all the wraparound services of nutrition, specialized attendant care, mental health and addictions care, and case management.

It is expected to open in the Morningstar Centre early in 2017.

