Hydro, mercury lead issues for MPP Sarah Campbell in 2016

Over the last year, Kenora-Rainy River MPP Sarah Campbell took to the legislature at Queen's Park, in order to lobby for better hydro service. Most recently, Campbell took aim at the province's energy audit program.

"Home owners are told they need a home energy audit, but there's not a certified energy adviser to perform one in the Kenora-Rainy River Riding," she asked, during Question Period. "The closest adviser is in Thunder Bay. Does the premier really expect home owners to travel 490 kilometres just to perform a home energy audit."

Hydro rates in the province have increased to the point where they're among the highest in North America. Billing issues have also forced a restructuring of the utility, including the replacement of the chair of the board.

Another important issue for the member was the clean up of the English River and Wabigoon River systems. Campbell continues to lobby for a plan, saying the science is there. However, the premier disagrees.

