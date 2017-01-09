Justice issues 13-year sentence in connection with elder's death

A 26-year-old Shoal Lake woman will serve 13 years, in connection with the death of a First Nations elder.

Earlier today, Justice Bruce Fitzpatrick accepted the joint submission from Crown and defence counsel at the Kenora court house.

In her comments to the court, Katelyn Skead expressed remorse -- as well as responsibility -- for her actions.

She was taken into custody after the sentence was read.

James Redsky was killed in November 2013.

Skead was given credit for three years time served.

