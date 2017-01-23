Kakeeway looks forward to Central American visit

It would certainly broaden your horizons. Geraldine Kakeeway of Kenora will be leaving for Guatemala next month. She'll be working with indigenous women, in the field of health care and midwifery.

"The poverty rates are just astounding," said Kakeeway. "We're looking at over 50 to upwards of 60 per cent poverty rates. We're looking at people who are highly disadvantaged."

One aspect of her work will be to explore methods, which might help to suppport traditional midwifes, who work in the remote First Nation communities of Northern Ontario.

"How do they see child birth? Not as an illness, per se, where it happens in a hospital," Kakeeway asks. "What are the cultural things that go on. That's what I'm really, really interested in."

There may be successful practices, which Kakeeway hopes to bring to First Nation communities in the district, where women have played traditional roles in childbirth. Safety is an important concern, along with respecting the importance of culture.

