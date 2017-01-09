KCDSB, Eikre excited for return of classes

Count Phyllis Eikre, director of education for the Kenora Catholic District School Board, among those excited for the return of students to classes today.

Eikre discussed the school board's approach to each and every student.

“We feel it's very important that every student be treated as an individual,” she said. “Every student that walks through our doors has different needs and different talents. We need to work with those talents and develop those needs to lead them to graduation.”

Eikre is proud of the school board's balanced approach to learning.

“It's very important that we focus on academics,that we focus on athletics, and that we focus on arts,” she explained. “Through that, we find that every child finds the right pathway for them. We want every child to be the most successful that they can possibly be, and we help them choose those pathways.

“For some kids their strength is academics, for some it's arts, for some it's athletics – but there's lots of choice there.”

Eikre adds that if the students are experincing joy, they're learning.

