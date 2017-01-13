KCDSB prepares for Kindergarten registration

Schools are preparing to welcome families in for Kindergarten Registration. Kenora Catholic District School Board will be holding Welcome Nights for families in February.

Early Years Lead Tammy Bush explained how parents can prepare.

"One way that parents could prepare would be to visit our website. On our website you can find links to the different schools, and so you can check out an elementary school that might be in your area. Learn a little bit about the school, find out who the administrators are, see some photos of things that are happening in the schools, and kind of get a sense before you go in to visit," she said.

The welcome nights will take place throughout the first and second week of February at all KCDSB schools.