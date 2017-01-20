KCDSB's Idea Lab opening up innovative learning opportunities

For close to four years, the Kenora Catholic District School Board's Idea Lab has been home to innovative thinking.

Jamey Robertson, innovation and creativity coordinator with the KCDSB, discussed the progression of the Idea Lab, which takes unique learning requests and helps get them off the ground.

“We're quite happy with the way things continue to progress in terms of interest from staff and students to engage in learning projects that go beyond the scope of what they'd normally be looking at,” Robertson said. “The interest levels have remained high from year-to-year. As a group, we keep having more people at the system level willing to help out and engage in some of these innovative projects.”

The Idea Lab has received more than 100 project requests since starting in the spring of 2013. It has seen success with several multi-year projects, including the learning environment project at St. Thomas Aquinas, 3D printing project at SMB, and story workshop at Pope John Paul II.

Every one of the projects the Idea Lab gets involved with aims to improve learning for students. They help acquire funding, tweak the project if need be, provide extra man-power, bascially provide whatever assistance the project needs.

Tammy Bush, KCDSB curriculum coordinator and early years lead, explained the eight-person Idea Lab's staff goals in dealing with requests.

“We use the term 'white glove service.' It really is to ensure that no matter who from our team is working with a teacher, a secretary, a student, or whomever has a learning project, that they're receiving the same level of quality service,” Bush said. “So it doesn't mean there's locked-steps that first you to do this and then you do this, but there are some pieces that are in place that make sure everyone is receiving a certain level and that it's tailored to their particular project.”

Idea Lab members are excited for a video highlighting yet another successful project, St. Louis School's technology infused French language project, which is being preimered at the school today.

