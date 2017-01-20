Kenora blood donor clinics switched to Seven Generations

There's been a change in venue for Canadian Blood Services donor clinics in Kenora on Monday and Tuesday.

The clinics will now be held at the Seven Generations Education Institute on Monday, Jan. 23 from 3-9 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There are still 25 appointments available for the Monday clinic, and 80 available for Tuesday. Walk-ins are welcomed.

The clinics were supposed to be held at the Clarion Lakeside Inn, but the hotel has been shutdown after a burst pipe led to water getting into the electrical room over the weekend. It isn't expected to reopen until late next week.

For more information:

Canadian Blood Services