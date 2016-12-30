Kenora casino, health care talks highlight December

December has been a month of looking forward.

The official schedule for Kenora's Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada was announced.

The four-day event is jammed-packed with events in Kenora culminating on Saturday, Feb. 18 with a 13-hour NHL broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet.

Dan Reynard, chair of Kenora's organizing committee for the event, touched on the excitement level surrounding Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada.

“It's been very difficult for the committee because we've known about it for awhile and you what to share,” Reynard said. “So now you see the smiles of committee members today and it's like 'alright, let's get to work and finalize things and make this special.' It's very exciting.”

The full schedule for the event is available below. Q104 and KenoraOnline are the official local media partner for the event.

The future of health care in the area was only in the limelight this December.

The Kenora Chiefs Advisory hosted representatives from Kenora area municipalities -- City of Kenora and Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls -- and the Kenora District Services Board on Dec. 12.

Together, they're adding to the work being done by the Kenora Area Health Care Working Group.

The culminating opinion was that the leaders of the these local community organizations need to combine forces to tackle a daunting health care crisis in the area.

Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield was one of a handful supporting calls for an all-nations hospital.

“We're serious. I mean, all these leaders together. It's never happened before. So, it's time for the government to step up to the plate and fix this problem,” Canfield said. “This is something in most parts of the country people would just take for granted, and here we are having to fight to get the same type of health care, or even close to equivalent health care.”

An all-nations hospital would follow a model based on the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre in Sioux Lookout.

A potential future casino in Kenora also took a stop forward this month.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming selected Gateway Casinos & Entertainment as the service provider for both North and Southwest Gaming Bundles, which includes a planned build in Kenora.

Gateway signed a business transition and asset purchase agreement with OLG and, subject to customary closing conditions, is committed to subsequently signing a 20-year casino operating and services agreement when the acquisition closes next year.

Any proposed new casino facility in Kenora will be subject to required approvals, including the provincial government.

OLG expects that Gateway will take over day-to-day operations in spring 2017.

We also learned that the CJBN television channel in Kenora will be ceasing operations effective Jan. 27.

The Global-affiliated station is owned by Shaw Communications, but was not part of the Shaw Media unit sold to Corus Entertainment in 2016.

“Following an extensive review of our programming operations in Kenora, Ontario, we have made the decision to close CJBN due to duplication of service," said Chethan Lakshman, Vice-President, Communications and Public Relations, in a prepared statement.

"The station’s two originally-produced programs will air on Shaw TV moving forward. In addition, the community of Kenora will continue to have access to locally-driven programming on Shaw TV. All Global-affiliated programming that airs on CJBN can continue to be accessed through Global Winnipeg," Lakshman continued, in the statement.

CJBN first hit airwaves in 1980. With a potential audience of only 5,800 households, it was Canada's smallest television market.

