Kenora Chiefs Advisory gets $1.3 million for poverty reduction program

The Kenora Chiefs Advisory is helping in the fight to end poverty.

The organization is receiving $1.3 million from the province for its Life Skills program.

Chief Lorraine Cobiness, KCA president, said staff and social administrators got together and brainstormed the best ways to run the poverty reduction program before making their proposal.

“When we talked about what we've been successful in doing and some of the things we needed to do to address all areas and look at the proposal holistically, they had made the recommendation of getting together a program that has life skills coaches,” Cobiness explained. “In turn, that builds capacity in all of our people. Building their skills, building their esteem, building up their capacity so they're able to get off the system.”

KCA plans to incorporate a lot of traditional teachings and transfer them into learning life skills, which should help build capacity for it's clients.

An additional six staff members are being added to help with the program.

Ontario is supporting 30 projects through the Local Poverty Reduction Fund with an investment of over $16 million.

Chris Ballard, Minister of Housing and Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy, made the funding announcement in Kenora earlier today

“Really we're looking for some innovative, outside the box projects that we could pilot that will teach us some new ways of dealing with poverty,” Ballard said. “The one that this organization came up with really fit the bill. It's so grounded in community, it's innovative and has wonderful partnerships being developed – we just couldn't say no to this one.”

Ballard also applauded the KCA for its robust evaluation segment of the program. That data will help the province move forward combating poverty.