Kenora city councillor eager to address health care issues in 2017

Kenora city councillor Sharon Smith is clear when it comes to her ambitions for 2017.

“I'm looking forward to us moving ahead with health care in our community,” Smith says. “The Northwestern Health Unit is my board and I really believe that we need to be investing in public health. I think that is absolutely the way to deal with the issues that we have in northwestern Ontario.”

Smiths notes that northwestern Ontario's health care issues are more significant than anywhere else in the province.

