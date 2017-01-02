Kenora city councillor eager to address health care issues in 2017

November 2016 started off with a bang. The Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation held it's annual Fall Granting Ceremony on Nov. 2. Darlene MacGillivray, community foundation executive…
Local music group the Freaky Green Beetles have shown their holiday spirit. Band members and teenagers Michael Beardy-Henry, Steven Wolfe and Josh Wolfe, put together a Christmas CD with profits…
October got off to a bad start in Kenora. Police taped off the pathway between Main Street North and Veterans Drive in Kenora, following a serious overnight assault overnight on Oct. 1. Police were…
September was a big month for Q104 and KenoraOnline. The KenoraLive app launched and quickly became one of the most downloaded apps in the country. KenoraLive reached number six on the list of most…
Many Kenora residents lost their favourite breakfast spot in August when the kitchen at the Days Inn caught fire. Fire Chief Todd Skene described the event. "A kitchen fire at the Days Inn with heavy…
Kenora's Kenwood went up in flames in July. At the time fire chief Todd Skene, described the scene. “We arrived on scene with heavy smoke around the building and extensive flames showing,” he said.…
A fire levelled the Clearwater Market in early June. The call came in around 4:30 p.m., and firefighters were still on the scene an hour later. Pellatt was also called in to assist. Black smoke could…
A forest fire began on May 5, burning northwest of Ingolf. Pellatt firefighters initially responded to scene, but were asked to turn back by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. The fire…
Kenora-Rainy River MPP Sarah Campbell is collecting complaints, as well as damage reports. Sarah Campbell says maintenance workers at EMCON are screening their sand again, after reports of rocks the…
Ryan Murrell is the new deputy fire chief for the City of Dryden. In a recent interview, he talked about a busy year for the service. "We saw the most calls we've ever had," he said. Murrell…
It's the middle of winter, but planners are already working on next summer. As he reflects on the past year, Kenora city council member Rory McMillan is optimistic. "From the community perspective, I…
The restart at the Kenora Forest Products stands out as a headline from February of this year. The sawmill had been dormant for about eight years, when workers started reporting for their shift. It…
It didn't take long. Bystanders could see the smoke coming from the area near the aboriginal housing units in Dryden. Gabriel Selizardo works at the nearby Safeway, and he describes the scene. "Yeah,…
At least one sledder is shaking his head. Fire crews responded to Thunder Lake Road near Dryden earlier this week. At 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dryden firefighters responded to a snow machine on fire…
OPP officers are investigating a death in Kenora's north end. The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is ongoing, and details have…