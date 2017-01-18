Kenora council concerned about commercial taxbase

Kenora city council has reached an agreement with the old Zellers owners. The settlement is worth just under $592,840.16, and it will be covered by reserves the city had put aside.

The dispute involved tax assessments for the years 2013 through 2016. Councillors are concerned devaluations in the industrial sector -- when added to lower revenues from the commercial sector -- will mean even higher taxes for home owners.

During the forestry crisis, municipalities throughout the northwest faced revenue shortages, as the provincial assessment office devalued mill properties.

In Dryden, the difference in property values meant a shortfall of about $1 million a year in tax revenues. In Kenora, the closure of the Abitibi mill resulted in the loss of $1.5 million a year in tax revenues.

For more information:

Dryden council prepared to repay Domtar taxes

Municipal Affairs and Housing - Economic development case study handbook