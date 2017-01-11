Kenora council considers flying Pride flag year-round

Kenora city councillors are considering a request to fly the Pride flag year-round, either at City Hall, or on the Harbourfront. Wynne DeGagne says the city would be advertising itself as an inclusive community.

If council agreed, DeGagne says it could be the first in Canada.

"I think having the LGBT2S Pride flag raised all year is a huge opportunity for Kenora to set a standard for diversity and inclusivity in Kenora, and also all of Canada. I think it's an opportunity to show visible representation. There are LGBT2S people here, living in Kenora, and they deserve to feel valued and part of the community," DeGagne said.

They said the city has grown in it's support of the LGBT2S community.

"I think the LGBT2S movement has grown drastically over the last couple years in general in Canada. I think in Kenora, it's really moved forward over the last five. I think it just shows the huge leap Kenora is taking towards putting more support and being extremely dedicated to the cause," DeGagne said.

DeGagne also said it would also help people feel more accepted.

"You feel like this is your home, and you've grown up here, and you are now being accepted in your city you're not going to want to leave. You're going to bee comfortable being with your family, and finding support from community members to feel like you can stay here," DeGagne said.

Last year, about 450 people participated in the four-day Pride celebrations.

At this point, no other Canadian city keeps the LGBT pride flag up throughout the year.