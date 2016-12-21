Kenora council recognizes Nel Wicher

It's overdue. During yesterday's council meeting, Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield took a moment to recognize Nel Wicher for her contribution to the community.

After the short presentation, Wicher talked about her project. To date, she's given away 110 blankets made with rainbow colours

"We give them away free to anybody, who is diagnosed with cancer, or any terminal illness," she said.

Wicher started five years ago, when she was diagnosed with cancer herself. Through her work with the Ladies in Black knitting group, the 75-year-old has also donated more than a thousand items -- such as hats, mitts and scarves -- to those in need.