Kenora councillor Rory McMillan upbeat after 2016

It's the middle of winter, but planners are already working on next summer. As he reflects on the past year, Kenora city council member Rory McMillan is optimistic.

"From the community perspective, I believe we've had a good summer with tourism, a number of people visiting here," he said.

The city is hoping for long-term funding to fix roads, water systems and bridges. On the bright side, the resurgence of the forest industry and the local sawmill have helped.

McMillan is also involved in efforts to improve health care in the community. In a recent interview, he offered an update.

"A health professional recruiter has been brought on board, and that's going to help us significantly attract health professionals to our community," he said.

Before Christmas, the city agreed to work with area First Nations on developing an all-nations hospital.

It's also been a painful year for staff at the city of Kenora. There's been lots of turn-over with a lot of new faces in leadership roles. Despite the adjustments, McMillan remains upbeat.

"I think there have been some highlights," he said. "The city is still in the stages of pulling together the orgnanizational review and pulling a team together."

A recent survey showed about 75 per cent of managers and supervisors with the city were new.

