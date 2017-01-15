Kenora fire department offers update on Lakeside Inn

Firefighters are continuing to work with staff at the Lakeside Inn in Kenora today. They're dealing with the results of a water line break in the sprinkler system last night.

When water got into the electrical room, staff worked alerted hydro and the fire department. Fire captain John Martin said earlier this morning the hotel would remain closed until further notice, and the guests had been moved to other hotels. Martin hoped the hotel would be up and running again in a day or two.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9 o'clock last night, although there was a power outage in the area earlier in the evening.

The hotel has been undergoing renovations and upgrades, since it was bought by new owners two years ago.

For more information:

Lights out at Lakeside Inn