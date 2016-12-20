Kenora Legion installs 2017 officers

The Royal Canadian Legion Kenora Branch 12 installed its officers for 2017 last night.

Jerry Lava will once again serve as president, with Sylvia Kinger as the first vice-president and Jason Lava coming over from the executive board to serve as second vice-president.

The treasurer is Judi Lava, Rev. Cathy Giroux will serve as chaplain, and Jim Day is the sergeant at arms.

The executive board consists of Wayne Baker, Dave Melnick, Garnett Ross, Faye Tycholis and Dwight Moore.

Baker comes to the board following the closure of Keewatin Branch 13.

