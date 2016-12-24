Kenora mayor looks forward to Gateway development

Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield is looking forward to a new development in the New Year. After years of waiting, Gateway Casinos and entertainment has been named as the gaming provider for a casino in the community.

"I did contact Mr. Andrews, shortly after the announcement, and let him know they got both bundles -- not just the northern bundle -- but both bundles. There's probably going to be a meeting early in the new year," he said.

Kenora is part of the northern bundle, which also includes Thunder Bay, Sudbury, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.