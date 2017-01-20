Kenora OPP rescue two men from Lake of the Woods

Two men are safe today, after their snowmobile went through the ice last night.

Members of the Kenora OPP are again reminding the community of the dangers of thin ice, as the unusually mild weather has created unstable ice conditions on lakes, rivers and other waterways in the area.

Earlier this morning, the Marine and Trails Unit responded to a report of two men stranded on Lake of the Woods, after going through the ice on a snow machine in the area known as the Yacht Club Stretch. It was reported the men went through the ice yesterday, and they were able to get out of the water and find safety in a nearby cottage.

Lake of the Woods Search and Rescue responded this morning and both men were safely returned to mainland, uninjured.

The OPP would like to remind people of the following:

Ice begins to be "safe" at around 4 - 6 inches thickness. Do not even walk on ice 3" or less in thickness. However, even at a 9" - 10" thickness, there may be unforeseen hazards such as a flowing current underneath that is ceaselessly weakening the underside of the ice. In this instance, even the thickness is not a good indicator of safety, as the ice could collapse at any time.

In general, the rules for ice thickness measurements are:

3" (7 cm) (new ice) - KEEP OFF



4" (10 cm) - suitable for ice fishing, cross-country skiing and walking (approx. 200 pounds)



5" (12 cm) - suitable for a single snowmobile or ATV (approx. 800 pounds)



8" - 12" (20 - 30 cm) - suitable for one car, group of people (approx. 1500 - 2000 pounds)



12" - 15" (30 - 38 cm) - suitable for a light pickup truck or a van

People should always remember that these measurements do not indicate ice safety in every instance. It is always important to follow safety practices when traveling on the ice including:

Tell someone your travel plans, route and estimated time of return

Wear proper gear such as a floater coat and carry survival equipment

If you don’t know, DON’T GO!

For more information:

OPP