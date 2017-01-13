Kenora OPP searching for missing 15-year-old teen

A 15-year-old male has gone missing.

Kenora Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help locating Migisii Redsky, who was last observed going to school Wednesday morning.

Redsky is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-eight, 150 pounds with a slim build. He was last observed wearing a black jacket, jeans and black Timberland shoes.

Anyone who has seen Redsky or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or call 1-888-310-1122.