Kenora OPP welcome Cinch

The Kenora OPP has welcomed a General Search and Rescue dog to the team. Constable Jeff Poperechny talks about the new dog.

"Cinch is primarily a search and rescue dog. The emphasis on this dog is based on a lot more offline searching. He's a non aggression trained, two year old yellow lab. He'd be used for applications such as a missing child or a lost hunter," he said.

Poperechny said they're very fortunate to have one the first three search and rescue dogs deployed in the province by the OPP. He said they saw a need, due to the number of hunters in the area who become lost in remote areas.

He said Cinch is fitting right in.

"Cinch has been doing very well. He did an exceptional job on his training course, and he's going to be a great asset to our community," he said.



Cinch joins Jax, the detachment's General Service Dog.

"They're always beside each other in the work truck, and they come home with me every night at the end of the day. They're good buddies," he said.

Jax's purpose is tracking or searching for wanted persons. He is utilized in situations that are criminal in nature and are at a higher level of risk to the public and police safety.

OPP canine handlers have to have a minimum three years of policing experience, possess a high degree of self-discipline and patience, a favourable attitude towards animals and they must be in top physical condition. OPP canine teams are on call 24 hours a day for assignments anywhere in Ontario.