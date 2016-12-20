Kenora proves it's age-friendly

Nobody should be left out over the holidays.

The Kenora Age-Friendly Committee has teamed up with a handful of community organizations to give out more than 120 Christmas gift bags to isolated seniors, more than triple the amount handed out last year.

Lynn Moffatt, co-chair of the Age-Friendly Committee, explained why it's such a great cause.

“We really wanted to put a smile on the seniors' faces,” Moffatt said. “We do know that Christmas time can be a difficult time for somebody. Also, part of the Age-Friendly Committee's goals through the strategic plan was to focus on respect on social inclusion.”

Moffatt touched on the reaction they've been receiving.

“Through our Meals on Wheels on program we've already been given out the Christmas gifts,” she said. “And what individuals are saying is that they're so thankful we've done this initiative this year.”

Kenora’s fastest-growing demographic are people 65, according to the Age-Friendly Committee.

Partners in the Christmas elder's gift bag project include:

Kenora Age-Friendly Steering Committee

Northwestern Health Unit

Alzheimer’s Society of Kenora/Rainy River Districts

Kendall House Bed & Breakfast

Northwest Community Legal Clinic

District of Kenora Homes & Community Support Services

Kenora Public Library

Valley View School

Red Cross

Making Kenora Home

Lake of the Woods District Hospital

Community Donors