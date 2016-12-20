Kenora proves it's age-friendly

Nobody should be left out over the holidays.
The Kenora Age-Friendly Committee has teamed up with a handful of community organizations to give out more than 120 Christmas gift bags to isolated seniors, more than triple the amount handed out last year.
Lynn Moffatt, co-chair of the Age-Friendly Committee, explained why it's such a great cause.
“We really wanted to put a smile on the seniors' faces,” Moffatt said. “We do know that Christmas time can be a difficult time for somebody. Also, part of the Age-Friendly Committee's goals through the strategic plan was to focus on respect on social inclusion.”
Moffatt touched on the reaction they've been receiving.
“Through our Meals on Wheels on program we've already been given out the Christmas gifts,” she said. “And what individuals are saying is that they're so thankful we've done this initiative this year.”
Kenora’s fastest-growing demographic are people 65, according to the Age-Friendly Committee.
Partners in the Christmas elder's gift bag project include:
Kenora Age-Friendly Steering Committee
Northwestern Health Unit
Alzheimer’s Society of Kenora/Rainy River Districts
Kendall House Bed & Breakfast
Northwest Community Legal Clinic
District of Kenora Homes & Community Support Services
Kenora Public Library
Valley View School
Red Cross
Making Kenora Home
Lake of the Woods District Hospital
Community Donors