Kenora's Managed Alcohol Program is ready to launch.

Bruce Siciliano, vice president of community programs at Lake of the Woods District Hospital, discusses the program getting started.

“We're very excited to be moving forward with this very progressive intervention of harm reduction in our community,” Siciliano says. “It's something that our community partners and the hospital have been engaged in for a number of years in moving toward our opening day on Monday, Jan. 23 at the Morningstar Centre.”

The program is commencing with three gentle entry clients, with the intention of progressing towards 10 patients. It includes physician prescribed alcohol, specialized physician care, mental health and addictions counselling, nutrition, and support from the Morningstar Centre staff.

Patients enter the program voluntarily.

Renovations were made to the Morningstar Centre and additional staff were hired to house and support the program.

Community partners have also played a key role, according to Siciliano.

“It's a cross-sector of law enforcement, town council has been very helpful, our stakeholders, mental health addiction agencies,” he says. “We've been working on communicating with them about how we can all work together in this Managed Alcohol Program.”

The Local Health Integration Network announced it would be funding the program back in October.

Northwestern Ontario has some of the highest rates of alcoholism in the province.

