KPDSB in the black for 2015-16

The Keewation-Patricia School Board reported two surpluses in its 2015-16 financial statements.

Kathleen O'Flaherty is the assistant superintendent of business, and she explains the numbers.

“There are two different kinds of surpluses. One is for Ministry [of Education] compliance and it's $790,000,” O'Flaherty said Monday.

The surplus for the Public Sector Accounting Board statements was listed at $2.874 million, because of extra funds the board received for land, as part of the new high school in Sioux Lookout, O'Flaherty added.

O'Flaherty notes higher than expected enrolment was also a driving force behind their budget surplus.

“We had a higher enrolment than we had projected, and we kept the expenses in check,” she said. “A very small surplus, but we had budgeted for a deficit. So, it was all good news.”

“I think it was the hard work that the school administrators did, the teachers, senior admin, in encouraging students to go to our schools,” she added. “I know senior admin is working very hard to develop partnerships with the First Nations and that has worked in our favour as well.”

The KPDSB teamed up with the Keewaytinook Okimakanak Board of Education in October.

The 2015-16 financial statements showed $15-million was contributed by local taxation. Total revenues were $89.5-million, with total expenses at $86.6-million.

