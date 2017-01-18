KPDSB is optimistic 2017 will be another great year

It'll be hard to top 2016, it was a great year for the Keewatin Patricia District School board. From the success of the Hockey Academy to renovations and expansions at many of the schools. Director of Education Sean Monteith said he's optimistic 2017 will be just as successful.



"I think 2016 was unquestionably, I would say, a banner year for Keewatin-Patricia. I do see 2017 as being a very successful year, but it will be a year not without challenges. I certainly learned that in my time as director that there are challenges that are unanticipated and we need to be prepared to respond to those, but the one thing that will not change is out commitment and our focus in putting kids in the centre of every decision we make," he said.

Monteith touched on the year ahead.

"I think internally we are undergoing some major restructuring in Keewatin-Patricia. We've had a number of retirements, and will continue to see some retirements. Particularly at the administration and senior administration level. We'll be hiring a new superintendent. With retirements and exits of long standing staff there is an opportunity to restructure, and refine, and reorganize, and we're going to do that from a strength based approach. I'm excited about that, it's a lot of work, and a lot of strategy but I'm excited about that," he said.

Monteith also said they will be narrowing in on a core academic achievement agenda for students will be high priority. Specifying graduation outcomes as a high priority for the board in 2017.