KPDSB prepares for Kindergarten Symposium

The Keewatin-Patricia District School Board is getting ready for their Kindergarten Registration event. Evergreen Principle Shannon Bailey explained what resources will be available to parents.

"There is an opportunity to meet with our many community partners such as the Northwestern Health Unit, Firefly, Kenora Association for Community Living, and the Kenora Public Library just to name a few. We all work together to support that transition into school for the young kids," she said.

There will also be representatives from all the schools in the Kenora area.

Bailey said it's a great way to prepare for your child's transition into school.

It all takes place Saturday, January 21 at Beaver Brae.

