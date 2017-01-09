The bitter wind chill didn't stop ice-making crews in Kenora. While the mercury dropped below - 30 C over the weekend, Dean Caron says plow trucks and snowblowers got to work.

Still, he emphasized, there's still more work to be done.

"As you know there are six ice surfaces that are going to be put in place out there. So, we're going to need some heavy equipment to get the snow cleared off. We're removing some of the snowmobile tracks thta have been on there, because it's a heavy use area," he said.

Volunteers with equipment are still needed to help with the pond hockey tournament. Teams are also needed to help fill the schedule for the Kroppy Cup. Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is set for mid-February.



http://kenoraonline.com/local/kroppy-cup-pond-hockey-starts-to-take-shape#sigProIdcb3d3cf615 View the embedded image gallery online at:

(Photos courtesy of Mark Duggan)

