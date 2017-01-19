Lakeside Inn to remain closed for another week

The Clarion Lakeside Inn in Kenora will likely be closed for another week.

The hotel is still dealing with insurance claims before it implements an external generator.

A burst pipeline led to water getting into the electrical room on Saturday, leading to all of the guests being removed as a precaution.

