Lights out at Lakeside Inn

Firefighters are on the scene at the Lakeside Inn in Kenora, along with hydro workers. They got the call shortly after 9 o'clock this evening.

A worker at the scene referred to it as a mechanical issue, and guests have been moved, as a precaution.

Members of the Kenora Fire and Emergency Services weren't immediately available, as they were reported to be inside the building on fire watch.

No smoke or flames were visible from the street.

The hotel had about 1,000 windows replaced over the summer months, at a cost of about a million dollars. The building had been undergoing renovations, since new ownership took it over about two years ago. They also own the Travelodge in Kenora.

