Lions to help build exercise park at Garrow Park

Lions in Kenora are celebrating 100 years. Their centennial project is an outdoor exercise park at Garrow Beach.

City council approved the project and the partnership agreement earlier this week, during the monthly meeting.

Kenora Rotarians are also working on a splash park at Norman. It's their centennial project, and they hope to have it ready for 2020.

