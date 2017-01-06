Kenora's hospital board elects new chair and vice-chair

The Lake of the Woods District Hospital Board has elected a new chair and vice-chair.

Joan Reid was acclaimed as madame chair at the board's monthly meeting last night.

Dean Carrie was acclaimed as vice-chair.

Reid and Carrie are to serve in the roles until the regular annual elections in June.

Fred Richardson stepped down as the chair of the board last month.

