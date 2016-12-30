Major funding announcements, young offender sentencing highlight November

  • Print
November 2016 started off with a bang.

The Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation held it's annual Fall Granting Ceremony on Nov. 2.

Darlene MacGillivray, community foundation executive director, explained why it was such a landmark event.

“We crossed over a great milestone this evening at our granting ceremony, because tonight we will have awarded more than $2 million to the charitable sector in the Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region since 2004,” MacGillivray said. “So, over 12 years, thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have been building up and strengthening life in the Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region.”

The community foundation reached the $2 million mark by handing out $125,000 to more than 30 different organizations at the event.

Bill Mauro, minister of municipal affairs, was a welcomed guest in northwestern Ontario throughout November.

Mauro visited Kenora to announced increased infrastructure funding, and money for Kenora's airport, rowing club, and local Takemetuit business.

He also visited Dryden, when it was announced a new multi-use complex for Dryden Youth Soccer will be built.

The $124,000 in funding through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to go towards the new complex being built at Rotary Park.

Gary Nickle, fundraising coordinator, said the new funding put them over the top.

“With this funding now we're going to be able to build what it is we actually need,” Nickle said. “It's been a longtime coming. One of the important aspects we want to have is dressing rooms and that's one of the things this will allow us to do.”

It was also an unusually warm month.

On Nov. 13, weather stations in Kenora, Dryden and Sioux Lookout registered record-setting temperatures.

At the Kenora airport, the mercury hit 13.9 C breaking the previous record of 12.2 C set in 1953.

Dryden residents also got a treat. Temperatures hit 13 C shattering the previous high of 5.2 C recorded in 2011.

Farther north in Sioux Lookout, the thermometer rose to 12.7 C to beat the previous record of 11.7 C set in 1981.

A young offender guilty of manslaughter was also sentenced.

The convicted will serve an additional 12 months in custody and another 125 days under community supervision. He was also given a 15-year ban on operating a motor vehicle.

The sentence took into account 326 days already spent in custody, which at 1.5 to 1 days credit amounts to 489 days, in addition to 116 days served at a treatment facility for a total of 605 days.

The young offender plead guilty to the charge stemming from an incident last fall, when a man was dragged underneath a vehicle for more than 20 kilometres from outside the Golden Eagle Casino in Rat Portage through Kenora.

Justice Gibson said during sentencing that "this is an offence which involves, in my view, a high level of moral blameworthiness."

Arnold Fox, 27, of Rat Portage has been identified as the victim who lost his life.

