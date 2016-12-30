Man barricades himself inside Sioux Lookout residence

A male barricaded himself inside a Sioux Lookout residence on Thursday.



Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police attended a residence on Seventh Ave. to check on the well-being of a resident shortly after 5:30 p.m.



When officers arrived at the scene, the male barricaded himself inside the residence. Information was received that there were weapons in the residence.

Police moved to safety and contained the surrounding area.



For the safety of the public, police set up a perimeter around the residence.

During this time, residents in the immediate area were evacuated to the Sioux Lookout Recreation Centre to ensure their safety until the situation could be resolved.



Members of the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) along with K9 Unit and the Sioux Lookout OPP remained on scene for the duration of the incident.



They were supported by the Sioux Lookout OPP Crime Unit.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the barricaded male exited his residence and was taken into custody by the ERT Team.



He was transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.