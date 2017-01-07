Many ways to prevent slips, falls

Slips and falls are the leading cause of hospitalization in the area. Sharissa Brough at McMunn and Yates in Keewatin talks about ways to help keep your steps and sidewalk safe.

"Well, we have Alaskan Ice Melt, which is really good," she said, noting they also have pet-friendly options.

The store also offers the traditional sand, along with traction grit. Brough notes their products will help improve footing, even in this cold weather.

