Meno-Ya-Win staff comfort patients with cognitive disorders

Staff at the Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Sioux Lookout have worked diligently to stitch five hand-made quilts for residents of extended care who are living with dementia or similar cognitive disorders.

A fidget quilt is a small lap blanket made with bright colours, textures, and add-ons such as zippers, tassels, or belt buckles. Often, during later stages of dementia, people's hands will fidget as though agitated or searching for something to hold. The person with dementia may pull on their clothing or bedding, or start rubbing their hands up and down. With a fidget quilt, the patient or resident has more meaningful and pleasant interaction which can help to improve mood, soothe agitation and stimulate the mind.

The Health Centre's Complex Diabetes Care team were interested in making fidget quilts because the they wanted to brighten patient and residents’ mood and provide a form of entertainment.