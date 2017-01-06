Meno-Ya-Win welcomes Declan Chisel-Dooley

Declan Chisel-Dooley is this year's New Year's baby in Sioux Lookout.

He was born at 4:33 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces.

He's the son of Catriona Dooley and Harold Chisel, as well as the brother of Aidan Dooley.

Declan is now at home with his family, after a stay at the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre.

