Milder weather on its way

We could be in for some much milder weather. Forecaster Geoff Coulson offers an update.

"Overall, the models are indicating that we are expecting conditions to be milder than normal right across northwestern Ontario," he said. "Certainly, that doesn't mean every single day is going to be on the mild side. There still will be a few chilly days here and there, but the overall trend to finish off January and get us into February looks to be temperatures being somewhat milder than normal.

According to the five-day forecast, we'll see single-digit temperatures for much of next week.

For more information:

Five-day forecast